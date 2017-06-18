Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Is Beji’s arrest last straw for Niger PDP? – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Is Beji's arrest last straw for Niger PDP?
Daily Trust
This is not the best of times for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State. The arrest and detention of its chairman, Tanko Beji, by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) appears to be the last straw for the party, which held sway
APC behind Niger PDP Chairman's Travails, Says PDPTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.