Is Davido’s “30 Billion for the akant” phrase doing More Harm than Good? Veteran Actor Patrick Doyle thinks so – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Is Davido's “30 Billion for the akant” phrase doing More Harm than Good? Veteran Actor Patrick Doyle thinks so
BellaNaija
Veteran actor Patrick Doyle in an interview with Hip TV while explaining the impact of entertainment and pop culture in the people, said the '30 billion for the account' slogan is not a good message to pass to the young people. He explained that …
Patrick Doyle slams Davido over '30 billion' slogan
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!