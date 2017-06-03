Isco Delighted To Win Third UCL Of His Career

Real Madrid star attacking midfielder, says winning a third Champions League is beyond his wildest dreams.

Real Madrid became the first club to successfully defend the Champions League trophy after beating Juventus 4-1 at Cardiff.

And Isco, 25 has hailed Real Madrid’s streak of success, which was unprecedented.

“It is the third Champions League in four years for Madrid and my third as a professional – I would never have dreamed it in my life!” Isco told Antena3.

“This becomes easier thanks to the family we have formed together.

“If I knew it was going to end like this, I would sign up for it every season.”

“I hope to renew soon – there is no better place than Madrid to play football,” added Isco.

“The first half was much more difficult against a team of beasts in every area. In the second, we have seen the best Madrid of the season.”

The post Isco Delighted To Win Third UCL Of His Career appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

