Isiaka Adeleke: APC postpones Osun West by-election primary

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

The All Progressive Congress(APC) primary earlier slated for Monday June 12, to pick a candidate for the vacant senatorial district in Osun West has been postponed till Tuesday, June 13. The postponement became necessary following appeal by a commissioner in the state, Sen. Mudashir Hussein, who is one of the two aspirants scrambling to clinch […]

