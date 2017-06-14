Pages Navigation Menu

Isiaka Adeleke’s brother, Ademola clinches PDP ticket for Osun West by-election

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Politics

Dr Ademola Adeleke has emerged the flag bearer for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the July 8 by-election in the Osun West senatorial district. Adeleke clinched the ticket after other aspirants in the race unanimously stepped down for him. DAILY POST reports that a former senator, Sunkanmi Akinlabi and a retired Army Officer, Colonel […]

