ISIS claims responsibility for London attack

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Islamic State, ISIS has claimed responsibility for Saturday night’s attack in London which killed seven people and wounded dozens. The militant group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in a statement posted by media aganecy associated with it,  Amaq said on Sunday. “A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack,” a statement posted on Amaq’s media page said.

