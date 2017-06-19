Islamic cleric charged with beheading worshipper

An Islamic cleric, Taofeek Adams, on Monday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly severing the body of a worshipper. The accused, 61, a resident of Masinowe Compound, Ikoga in Badagry, was charged with conspiracy and murder. The court could not take his plea as Magistrate A.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

