Islamic scholar, Sheikh Bauchi, renews call for polio eradication

ISLAMIC scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has appealed to Muslim parents to continue presenting their children for immunisation against polio. Sheikh Bauchi, who said he had been a member of a committee working against the spread of the wild polio virus, stated this when the Kaduna State Coordinator of Journalists Initiative on Immunisation Against Polio, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

