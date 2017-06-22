Pages Navigation Menu

Islamic State claims a historic mosque in Mosul was destroyed by a US airstrike — but video evidence suggests …
Washington Post
The iconic leaning minaret of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri has stood over Mosul for 800 years. But on Wednesday, one of the most iconic religious sites in the country came crashing down as the Iraqi army fought to take the city back from Islamic State
ISIS destroys Mosul mosque, thought to be act of desperationChristian Science Monitor
Iconic 'Hadba' minaret destroyed as ISIS loses ground in MosulPRI
Shock and anger in Mosul after Islamic State destroys historic mosqueReuters
