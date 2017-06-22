Islamic State claims a historic mosque in Mosul was destroyed by a US airstrike — but video evidence suggests … – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Islamic State claims a historic mosque in Mosul was destroyed by a US airstrike — but video evidence suggests …
Washington Post
The iconic leaning minaret of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri has stood over Mosul for 800 years. But on Wednesday, one of the most iconic religious sites in the country came crashing down as the Iraqi army fought to take the city back from Islamic State …
ISIS destroys Mosul mosque, thought to be act of desperation
Iconic 'Hadba' minaret destroyed as ISIS loses ground in Mosul
Shock and anger in Mosul after Islamic State destroys historic mosque
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!