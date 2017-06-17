Israeli writer wins Man Booker prize – The Hans India
|
The Hans India
|
Israeli writer wins Man Booker prize
The Hans India
Israeli author David Grossman won the prestigious 2017 Man Booker International prize in London for his latest novel 'A Horse Walks into a Bar'. Grossman on Wednesday night beat his compatriot Amos Oz and four other contenders for the prize, which is …
Israeli Author Wins Man Booker International Prize
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!