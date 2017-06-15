Issa’s Life Still Hella Complicated In The ‘Insecure’ Season 2 Teaser – Konbini US
Issa's Life Still Hella Complicated In The 'Insecure' Season 2 Teaser
While the TV landscape never really lacked shows that revolve around white female camaraderie (Broad City, Girls, Grace And Frankie), black women haven't had the benefit of that kind of representation since Girlfriends went off the air in 2008. Well …
