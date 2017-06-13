It Doesn’t Come More 2017 Than Avocado Art

There’s something about avos that has really captured the imagination of this generation.

It’s darn delicious, which is a good place to start, but things have really stepped up a notch the past six months.

Remember that Ozzie millionaire who claimed Millenials could afford houses if they didn’t eat so much smashed avo on toast (HERE)? I imagine he will be appalled by these creations, but he can get stuffed.

The avo art craze is now so popular that TIME are covering it:

Behold: avocado art might just be the new latte art. It’s definitely only going to become more of a thing from here, as Reddit went wild for some carved avocado art over the weekend, thanks to an image of an intricately-carved work embedded in an avocado peel that was shared on the platform’s “Art” forum and credited to artist Daniele Barresi.

That’s the image up top, although here it is in its entirety:

Great handiwork there.

It’s not just Barresi’s work that is impressive – search #avocadoart on Instagram and BOOM:

Of course avo lattes are now a thing, too:

Can we take a moment to applaud this inventive approach?

10 points for creativity.

You eat – or decorate – your avo as you see fit, but I’m going to mash mine up and shovel it down my gullet.

