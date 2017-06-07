Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘It felt like having a baby’: Thandie Newton says being naked in Westworld was empowering and liberating – Daily Mail

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

'It felt like having a baby': Thandie Newton says being naked in Westworld was empowering and liberating
Daily Mail
As a very human-looking android on HBO's sci-fi series Westworld, Thandie Newton spent much of the time naked. And in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Variety's Actors On Actors series, the British actress spoke about how she'd embraced the nudity …
Star Wars: Thandie Newton says Han Solo movie has defied her expectationsEW.com (blog)
Oprah Winfrey & Thandie Newton on 'Westworld,' 'Color Purple' and the 'Terrifying' Part of ActingVariety
Thandie Newton says “Westworld” nude scenes felt like having a baby An error occurred.Salon
Stuff.co.nz –ETCanada.com –Bleeding Cool News –Flickering Myth (blog)
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.