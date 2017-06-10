It is Cape Verde today as Cranes return to Nations Cup action

Group L

In Praia Cape Verde vs Uganda 8.30pm

In Dar es Salaam Tanzania vs Lesotho

Uganda Cranes face Cape Verde for the first time in over a decade, fortunes for both teams having changed a lot since.

Cape Verde were upstarts when they beat Cranes 1-0 in 2004 and lost 1-0 in Kampala in 2005 in the 2006 World Cup and African Cup of Nations qualifiers – their first and only previous encounter.

Boosted by many Portugal based players, as Cape Verdeans abroad are more numerous than the population of the islands themselves, the country built their reputation in the coming years, climaxing with their maiden qualification for the Nations Cup finals in 2015.

They since fell from grace, failing to make it to the 2017 Nations Cup finals followed by 2-0 defeats to Senegal and Burkina Fasso last year in World Cup qualifiers. They have played a single game this year, a 2-0 defeat of Luxembourg in a friendly in March.

Uganda on the other hand have since made history of their own, returning to the African Cup of Nations finals for the first time since 1978.

Uganda’s appearance at Gabon 2017 has been followed by three friendly matches, all drawn against Kenya, Ethiopia and Senegal ahead of today’s match.

Cranes also have in their line-up a survivor that the Cape Verde team will know so well – GGeoffrey Serunkuma . He scored Uganda’s goal in their win in Kampala, and with goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, featured in the 2004/5 games.

“The Cape Verdeans play a flowing game but we managed to keep them silent at Namboole hence the win when I scored. However they are home on Saturday but we are hopeful of getting three points” Serunkuma,34, told www.fufa.co.ug ahead of today’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“I understand their style of play and when to catch them off guard. We are confident with the players we have here,” added Sserunkuma.

In the other match of Group L, Tanzania coach Salum MaYoung African is resolute that his squad is ready to take on Lesotho in their opener on Saturday in Dar es Salaam.

MaYoung African is upbeat the Taifa Stars have a chance to qualify for the showpiece event in Cameroon in 2019, and believes only victory against Lesotho at the Azam Complex Stadium, few miles away from Dar es Salaam city will set the tone.

“We are ready. We have worked through several technical and tactical trainings and the players have shown that they are in good shape and can play well,” said MaYoung African.

When Uganda last met Cape Verde. Group 2 of 2006 Nations Cup/World Cup qualifiers

Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 10 6 3 1 17 4 +13 21 10 4 4 2 14 10 +4 16 10 5 1 4 12 14 −2 16 10 4 1 5 14 13 +1 13 10 3 1 6 8 15 −7 10 10 2 2 6 6 15 −9 8

The post It is Cape Verde today as Cranes return to Nations Cup action appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

