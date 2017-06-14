It is Igbo Presidency in 2019 or Biafra 2020 – Ohaneze Youth

After a meeting on Tuesday in Enugu the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing has released a statement saying that the next president of Nigeria must be Igbo. The group has said that the Igbos cannot continue to play “second fiddle” in Nigerian politics, Punch reports. They said that this decision is predicated upon the North’s opposition to […]

The post It is Igbo Presidency in 2019 or Biafra 2020 – Ohaneze Youth appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

