Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It is important that we share Jesus with others – Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman

It is important that we share Jesus with others
Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman
When was the last time people came knocking on your door from a local church? In the 1960's and 1970's this was a somewhat new way of reaching out to others and actually somewhat effective. I remember going door to door for a week as a 14 year old in …
Are you ready for the Rapture? (4) by Lazarus MuokaVanguard
OPINION: Why the Lord wants us deadNAIJ.COM
'He is risen!' – Part 8Guardian (blog)
Adventist Review –Premium Times –Christian Post –The Record-Courier
all 93 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.