“It is not prayers we need. We need common sense” | 7 takeways from Joy Isi Bewaji’s Hallelujah Challenge rejoinder
Nathaniel Bassey’s June Hallelujah Challenge has stirred up controversy, the likes of which was unanticipated for a simple praise and…
Read » “It is not prayers we need. We need common sense” | 7 takeways from Joy Isi Bewaji’s Hallelujah Challenge rejoinder on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!