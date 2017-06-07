Pages Navigation Menu

It is too easy to steal public funds – Adeosun

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has claimed that looting Nigeria’s treasury is too easy, while recovering them takes years. Adeosun said this while speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, the second day of a three-day conference on ‘Promoting International Cooperation in Combating Illicit Financial Flows and Enhancing Asset Recovery to Foster Sustainable Development.’ “We are taking […]

