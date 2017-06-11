It looks like Toke Makinwa is giving romance another shot

From releasing a tell-all memoir, “On Becoming” to filing for divorce from an unfaithful husband, On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa appears firmly set for a new beginning. The radio presenter seems ready to give love another chance but she is keeping her cards close to the chest. Toke Makinwa promotes memoir, On Becoming, in the UK (instagram) Makinwa, …

The post It looks like Toke Makinwa is giving romance another shot appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

