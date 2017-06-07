Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ita-Giwa, Cross River SEMA trade words over Bakassi relief materials

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Former Special Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, has alleged staff of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) diverted relief materials meant for refugees in Ata Ema community of Bakassi Local Government Area. She made the allegation while addressing newsmen in Calabar following a tip-off by a […]

Ita-Giwa, Cross River SEMA trade words over Bakassi relief materials

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.