Italian fans hurt in Turin square stampede – BBC News

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Sports


Italian fans hurt in Turin square stampede
At least two people, including a seven-year-old child, have been seriously injured in a stampede in Turin. Thousands of football fans were watching a live relay of Juventus' Champions League final against Real Madrid in Cardiff. Several hundred fans …
