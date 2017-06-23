Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Italian kidnapper arrested in Delta State

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

50-year-old Italian kidnapper, Blessing Fernando, who reportedly abducted a victim in Delta State, was arrested at Ogbe-Isoko community where he went to collect an additional ransom of N50,000 from the victim’s relatives, having collected N250,000 initially. The suspect who stays at Evowe Quarters of Ozoro in Isoko North LGA., was paraded alongside 22 suspected kidnappers and three armed at […]

The post Italian kidnapper arrested in Delta State appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.