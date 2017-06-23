Italian kidnapper arrested in Delta State

50-year-old Italian kidnapper, Blessing Fernando, who reportedly abducted a victim in Delta State, was arrested at Ogbe-Isoko community where he went to collect an additional ransom of N50,000 from the victim’s relatives, having collected N250,000 initially. The suspect who stays at Evowe Quarters of Ozoro in Isoko North LGA., was paraded alongside 22 suspected kidnappers and three armed at […]

