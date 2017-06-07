Italy see off Uruguay in friendly after bizarre José Giménez own goal – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Italy see off Uruguay in friendly after bizarre José Giménez own goal
The Guardian
Italy's Ciro Immobile (left) and Andrea Belotti celebrate after José Giménez's unfortunate own goal in Nice. Photograph: Claude Paris/AP. Italy. Italy see off Uruguay in friendly after bizarre José Giménez own goal. • Late goals from Éder and Daniele …
Morata saves Spain in Colombia thriller
Hapless Gimenez hands Italy victory
Italy 3-0 Uruguay: Italians coast to friendly win in Nice
