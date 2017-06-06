Pages Navigation Menu

Italy’s most fearsome Mafia boss may leave prison on health grounds

Italy’s most fearsome Mafia boss, Salvatore ‘Toto’ Riina, could be released from prison on health grounds, according to a reported ruling by Italy’s top appeals court. Riina,was the former head of Sicily’s Cosa Nostra Mafia, Riina, 86, whose brutality has earned him the nickname “The Beast,” was the mastermind behind several high profile Mafia murders…

