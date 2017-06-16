Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ITF is owing billions, including unpaid SIWES supervisory, students allowances – DG

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) on Friday said the agency is owing SIWES supervisory and students allowances running into billions of naira. The agency has appealed to the National Assembly to assist in appropriations for the aforementioned. The Director General of ITF, Joseph Ari, made the disclosure when the Senate Committee visited the Headquarters of […]

ITF is owing billions, including unpaid SIWES supervisory, students allowances – DG

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.