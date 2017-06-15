“It’s a fight that people want to see”: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua Agree they Need to Fight

Tyson Fury was formerly the IBF and WBA Super Heavyweight Champion, but the titles now belong to Anthony Joshua who fought and won to get them because Fury was stripped of the IBF belt and had to vacate the latter for medical reasons. Tyson Fury who remains unbeaten and refers to himself as the “lineal Champion” […]

