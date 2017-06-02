It’s a girl? Venus Williams opens up on Serena’s baby – New Zealand Herald
|
ClickLancashire
|
It's a girl? Venus Williams opens up on Serena's baby
New Zealand Herald
PARIS (AP) " Venus Williams may have revealed the gender of sister Serena Williams' baby during a post-match interview at the French Open this week. When asked by Eurosport what the baby will call her, Venus replied, "she's going to call me favorite aunt.
Serena Williams wants to be surprised by her baby's gender, but Venus seems to think it's a girl
'It's A Surprise': Serena Williams Dismisses Claims She's Having A Girl
Serena Williams It's a girl! Venus lets sister's baby secret slip
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!