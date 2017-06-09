It’s Back! Watch Episode 1 of ‘Lola Unfiltered’ Season 2 & Find Out Why Men Hate Wigs – BellaNaija
|
It's Back! Watch Episode 1 of 'Lola Unfiltered' Season 2 & Find Out Why Men Hate Wigs
BellaNaija
Lola Adamson is out with the very first episode of Season 2 of Lola Unfiltered and in this episode, she is joined by world record breaking DJ Obi and they discuss why men do not like women wearing wigs. She says: I guess it is safe to say that you can …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!