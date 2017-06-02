It’s Not Cheap Being A Proud Racist In South Africa

The iSimangaliso Wetland Park and the KZN Department of Tourism have taken one of last year’s “proudest” racists to the Equality Court.

The two organisations are demanding he pays a R50 000 fine, as well as formally apologise for his comments.

The controversy began when Andre Slade stated in an email that “blacks and government employers were not allowed to stay at the Sodwana Bay Guest House,” reports Times Live.

He then fuelled the fire when, during various interviews, he claimed that “God’s word” said whites were superior‚ that blacks were classified in the Bible as “animals”‚ and that whites had a “crown” on their heads which blacks did not have”.

The organisations also want Slade’s comments to be officially classified as “hate speech”, and as being an “impairment to the human dignity of African people and government employees” – and that his actions of refusing access to the guest house are “unfair discrimination on the grounds of race”.

Unemployed, Slade said he wasn’t all that worried about paying the R50 000 fine:

I am not concerned. There is no way we are going to lose this matter and I will not have to pay that fine.

Hmmm.

And if he has to pay? Well, in January Slade said that he was broke, but maybe he made some money from that book he wrote.

Shortly after the racism controversy, Slade’s Slovakian partner‚ Katarina Krizaniova‚ 27, was arrested for being in the country illegally.

Tsk tsk.

She was only recently released from prison on condition that she apply for her passport:

“We are currently liaising with someone from the department of home affairs‚ but in the interim we are getting a permit from the court to confirm that she is needed as a witness in these legal matters.”

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of the lives of a racist, demented couple.

[source:timeslive]

