It’s Official – Australia’s Road Rage Is More Entertaining Than Anywhere Else In The World [Video]

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Australia, Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

Before we go any further that image above is the exact moment an emu collides with the windshield – now you know.

They have their own, unique style Down Under, and even though we love to hate them our Ozzie friends are usually good for a laugh.

The road rage we showed you earlier this morning had some pretty tame reactions (HERE), but if you’ve ever been to ‘Stralia you’ll know that they have a great affinity for the use of the C-bomb.

The road presents the perfect opportunity to run one’s mouth. I think it goes without saying that there is going to be loads of swearing, of just about every variety, in this video below.

Probably want to pop those headphones in:

‘STRALIA!

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

