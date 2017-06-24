It’s positive when comrades own up – Mantashe on #GuptaLeaks – News24
|
News24
|
It's positive when comrades own up – Mantashe on #GuptaLeaks
News24
Tshwane – The fact that some ANC members have confirmed being implicated in a trove of leaked Gupta emails is good for the political party says its secretary general Gwede Mantashe. He delivered an address on Friday night at the ANC Gauteng's policy …
'Things have gone horribly wrong in the ANC'
Mantashe says 4 ANC leaders have confirmed Gupta emails are real
ANC leaders confirm #GuptaLeaks' authenticity – Mantashe
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!