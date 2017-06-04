ITTF sets up Ethics Commission

To ensure accountability and transparency, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) through its Board of Directors (BOD) and Executive Committee (EC) has set up Ethics Commission.

This was made known after the maiden meeting of the BOD in Dusseldorf, after the ITTF Elections on May 31.

The BOD is made up of continental representatives, who are tasked to manage the ITTF, together with the Executive Committee between the AGMs.

The ITTF Ethics Commission was fully established and approved, and the ITTF Code of Ethics will come into effect on 1 July 2017.

Other decisions made and discussions had by the BOD were: The Future Events Working Group discussing the future of the World Championships and overall events structure presented their findings so far to the Board of Directors. The Working Group will continue at full speed to prepare some proposals for 2018 for the Board of Directors to decide.

Future editions of the ITTF World Junior Championships were awarded: 2018 – Bendigo, Australia, 2019 – Nakorn Ratchasima, Thailand, after both countries put forward very impressive bids. The successful Bendigo bid was driven by ITTF-Oceania, empowered by the new Strategic Investment agreement with the ITTF.

The next three editions of the ITTF World Cadet Challenge were allocated to: 2018 – Tottori, Japan, 2019 – Cetniewo, Poland and 2020 – Bangkok, Thailand.

Commenting on the first Board of Directors meeting after being elected the ITTF President, Thomas WEIKERT stated: “After a hard-fought election campaign, I was very happy to see the ITTF Board of Directors very united, and motivated to work with me and the newly elected Executive Committee to achieve ITTF’s goals and drive the sport forward.”