ITTF World Championship: Quadri trudges on in men’s singles

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri confirmed his rating as Africa’s best by landing in the second round of the men’s singles at the ongoing 2017 International Table Tennis Federations(ITTF) World Championship in Germany.

Qaudri, mindful of his 2015 experience , wasted no time in dismissing his Chilean opponent Gustavo Gomez by 4-0 .

His compatriot and veteran table tennis player, Segun Toriola was shown the exit of the Germany championship, even as Funke Oshoniake equally lost out in the first round of the Women’s singles event.

Unlike Quadri, Egypt’s Assar was made to work harder for his victory against Italy’s Rech Daldosso Marco in an entertaining encounter.

From 3-0 down, Assar had to recover to edge out the Italian 4-3 to confirm his place in the round of 64.

Another Egypt trio of Ahmed Saleh, Mohammed El-Beiali and El-Sayed Lashin were bundled out of the competition Quadri and Assar are fighting for their lives against their Chilean and Italian opponents.

Meanwhile, Thomas Weikert has been re- elected as the ITTF President by the ITTF Annual General Meeting (AGM) Wednesday in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Weikert from Germany defeated Belgium’s Jean-Michel Saive 118 votes to 90 to extend his time as ITTF President for another four years.

Weikert who was appointed President in 2014 when then President Adham Sharara stepped down stated: “I would like to thank my team for all the support they have given me since becoming President. Thank you to all the National Associations for their confidence in me to continue as President. I promise to keep giving my best to push the sport to new heights and achieve all my goals stated in my manifesto.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

