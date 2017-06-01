Quadri, Assar fail to lift Africa in Dusseldorf – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Quadri, Assar fail to lift Africa in Dusseldorf
The Nation Newspaper
Africa's hope in the singles event of the 2017 ITTF World Championships was extinguished on Thursday June 1, after Nigeria's Aruna Quadri and Egypt's Omar Assar were shown exit in the competition. As the best players from Africa, all hope has been tied …
