Quadri, Assar fail to lift Africa in Dusseldorf – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports


Quadri, Assar fail to lift Africa in Dusseldorf
Africa's hope in the singles event of the 2017 ITTF World Championships was extinguished on Thursday June 1, after Nigeria's Aruna Quadri and Egypt's Omar Assar were shown exit in the competition. As the best players from Africa, all hope has been tied
