Ivan Kamyuka murder trial starts

Ivan Kamyuka, the man who is alleged to have committed murder in Kampala’s Club Guvnor, has appeared before the High Court in Kampala in one of 40 cases being handled in a criminal session presided over by Justice Wilson Kwesiga.

Kamyuka denied killing a one Jonny Ahimbisbwe in a fight over a woman.

Court Friday heard that on August 2, 2015 at Club Guvnor in Industrial area Nakawa Division in Kampala, with malice, Kamyuka killed Ahimbisbwe, a colleague, in a fight over Nima Nyarwaha. Nyarwaha was reportedly also assaulted in the scuffle. Trial has now kicked off with prosecution presenting Dr. Santa Ojala, a police surgeon who examined Kamyuka’s mental status and confirmed him being of sound mind.

The post Ivan Kamyuka murder trial starts appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

