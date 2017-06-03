Ivan Kamyuka murder trial starts
Ivan Kamyuka, the man who is alleged to have committed murder in Kampala’s Club Guvnor, has appeared before the High Court in Kampala in one of 40 cases being handled in a criminal session presided over by Justice Wilson Kwesiga.
Kamyuka denied killing a one Jonny Ahimbisbwe in a fight over a woman.
Trial has now kicked off with prosecution presenting Dr. Santa Ojala, a police surgeon who examined Kamyuka’s mental status and confirmed him being of sound mind.
