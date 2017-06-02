Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ivan Ssemwanga’s life celebrated at farewell party. [Photos]

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

By Our Reporter

Late city socialite and tycoon Ivan Ssemwanga’s life was celebrated at a farewell party held at Space Lounge on Thursday evening.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

However, the event lacked vigor and it appeared like most of the revelers were still in mourning. By midnight, the club had a fair turnout but some of the reserved tables remained empty.

Ssemwanga, who was famous for partying hard and his spendthriftness, passed away in a South African hospital on Thursday, May 25 where he had been admitted in a coma for several days after he suffered a stroke. He died aged 39.

Here are some photos from farewell party.

Ivan Ssemwanga farewell party

The post Ivan Ssemwanga’s life celebrated at farewell party. [Photos] appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.