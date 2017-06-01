Premier League transfer news: Manchester City, Yaya Toure – Fox Sports
|
Fox Sports
|
Premier League transfer news: Manchester City, Yaya Toure
Fox Sports
IVORY Coast legend Yaya Toure signed a new one year contract with Manchester City on Thursday, a reward for sterling performances after returning to favour mid-November. The 34-year-old midfielder — a four-time African Footballer of the Year — had …
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure signs new deal
Yaya signs one-year contract with Man City
Yaya Toure: Manchester City midfielder signs new contract
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!