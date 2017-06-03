Pages Navigation Menu

Iwo monarch, Abiola Ogundokun’s war deepens

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Life Style | 0 comments

 It is no longer news that Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akande and a popular  businessman,  Abiola Ogundokun, are not in talking terms.

However,  what appears to be giving indigenes of the ancient town cause for concern is the fact that the rift between them has taken a new dimension as the funky traditional ruler has  reportedly revoked the chieftaincy titles of Ogundokun,  also a  publisher.

The monarch had earlier stripped Ogundokun of his traditional and social titles of Basorun Musulumi of Iwoland, a member of Iwo Board of Trustees, Otun Balogun of Iwoland and Obanla of Iwo that was recently bestowed on him.

It was learnt that  the  war erupted following Ogundokun’s alleged criticism of the monarch’s behaviour,  which he described as too “childish” .

It was also gathered that Ogundokun,  who was  Publicity Secretary of the  defunct National Party of Nigeria,  NPN,  was instrumental to the enthronement of the former Canadabased controversial monarch.

