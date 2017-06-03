Iwo monarch, Abiola Ogundokun’s war deepens

It is no longer news that Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akande and a popular businessman, Abiola Ogundokun, are not in talking terms.

However, what appears to be giving indigenes of the ancient town cause for concern is the fact that the rift between them has taken a new dimension as the funky traditional ruler has reportedly revoked the chieftaincy titles of Ogundokun, also a publisher.

The monarch had earlier stripped Ogundokun of his traditional and social titles of Basorun Musulumi of Iwoland, a member of Iwo Board of Trustees, Otun Balogun of Iwoland and Obanla of Iwo that was recently bestowed on him.

It was learnt that the war erupted following Ogundokun’s alleged criticism of the monarch’s behaviour, which he described as too “childish” .

It was also gathered that Ogundokun, who was Publicity Secretary of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, NPN, was instrumental to the enthronement of the former Canadabased controversial monarch.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

