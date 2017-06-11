Iwobi more expensive than Bafana Bafana

The Nigeria starting XI named to face South Africa in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo yesterday evening cost 47.6 million euros (equivalent of N19.28 billion in Nigerian currency).

According to the experts at transfermarkt.com, the most expensive player in the Super Eagles starting eleven is Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is valued at €14 million, followed by Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi.

The Manchester City striker and Arsenal winger cost ten million euros each.

The entire South Africa starting eleven cost 8.6 million euros (N3.48 billion), €1.4 million less than the market value of Alex Iwobi.

The most expensive player in the Bafana Bafana squad is Montpellier midfielder Keagan Dolly (€1.5 million) and the least expensive is Mamelodi Sundowns’s Zwane, who is valued at €450,000.

Daniel Akpeyi – €0.4 million

Chidozie Awaziem – €2 million

Troost-Ekong – €1 million

Abdullahi Shehu – €450,000

Echiejile – €1 million

Oghenekaro Etebo – €250,000

Wilfred Ndidi – €14 million

Eddy Onazi – €4 million

Kelechi Iheanacho – €10 million

Moses Simon – €4.5 million

Alex Iwobi – €10 million

Total – €47.6 million

Market Value South Africa Starting XI

Kune – €850,000

Mphahlele – €700,000

Langerman – €500,000

Mathoho – €900,000

Hlatshwayo – €800,000

Furman – €600,000

Zungu – €500,000

Zwane – €450,000

Dolly – €1.5 million

Rantie – €1 million

Vilakazi – €800,000

TOTAL – 8.6 million

The post Iwobi more expensive than Bafana Bafana appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

