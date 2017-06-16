Iwobi set to trade tackle with Moses, Aina

Alex Iwobi will put his friendship with Ola Aina to one side for at least ninety minutes when Arsenal tackle Chelsea in the Community Shield.

The English Football Association have announced that the annual curtain-raiser to the new season will be staged at the National Stadium (Wembley) on Sunday, August 6. Traditionally the Premier League champions and the FA Cup kings face off a week before the start of the new season.

Nigeria international Victor Moses and defender Fikayo Tomori could be involved for Chelsea while Chuba Akpom is also in line to play for the Gunners.

Moses was a second half substitute in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield in 2015, Hale End Academy graduate Iwobi was a non-playing substitute.

