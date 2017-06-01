IYC: Peace c’ttee submits report to Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—THE Eminent Persons Peace and Reconciliation Committee, recently set up by Bayelsa State governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, to look into the succession crisis rocking the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has submitted its report.

The committee, headed by Chief Joshua Fumudoh, yesterday, submitted its report to Governor Dickson and Chairman Board of Trustees of Ijaw National Congress, INC, Chief Edwin Clark, at the Asokoro, Abuja residence of the Ijaw leader.

Dickson had in April inaugurated the nine- member committee to reconcile the two factions laying claim to the leadership of IYC and ensure a peaceful enthronement of a single executive that will be acceptable to all stakeholders, leaders and elders of the Ijaw nation.

Submitting the report, Fumudoh, who was the pioneer president of INC, thanked Dickson for his leadership qualities and finding his committee worthy to undertake the assignment.

He said the committee met with all the parties and held discussions with critical stakeholders in a bid to get to the root of the matter before arriving at the recommendations which formed the basis of the report.

Chief Clark, on his part, commended the governor for his timely intervention and for taking the initiative to set up such a high powered committee to serve as members of the committee.

The post IYC: Peace c’ttee submits report to Dickson appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

