Ize-Iyamu sponsors free medicare for disabled to mark birthday

No fewer than 267 persons living with physical challenges at the weekend benefitted from free medical screening exercise held as part of activities marking the 55th birthday of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the PDP candidate in the 2016 Edo State governorship election. The event had in attendance many persons with hearing, sight and physical impairment among […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

