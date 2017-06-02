Jacob Zuma Had A Message For All White South Africans Yesterday [Video]

I’m sorry to do this to your blood pressure, but you’re going to have to endure hearing that trademark JZ cackle once more.

Yesterday was the president’s chance to respond in Parliament with regards the budget debate, the likes of Mmusi Maimane and John Steenhuisen landing some entertaining body blows (HERE).

He also responded to a statement by Pieter Groenewald of the FF Plus, who insinuated that Number One hates white people.

That response:

I would say he hates all South Africans equally at the moment, given how he’s sold us out to the highest bidder and long since turned his back on the poor and disenfranchised.

He also went full Trump, with this below via TimesLive:

A relaxed and buoyant Zuma on Thursday…accused opposition MPs of being “drugged” by negative propaganda and neglecting their parliamentary duties. The President also dismissed allegations that the Gupta family had captured the state as nothing but “allegations and rumours”… “South Africa is not on the road to being a failed state. Unless you are living in another country‚ a South Africa we don’t know. You need to free yourself from your party’s propaganda and honestly track the progress that South Africa is making. You will feel proud to have been a leader during this period in our democratic transition‚” said Zuma…

On state capture‚ Zuma said this was “a big thing” and needed to be addressed through an inquiry. “It’s not a small thing. Now all of us agree we need to do it. We can’t pick and choose. We must do it generally and that is going to help us because it’s going to stop us depending on rumours and allegations. We must depend on facts‚” said Zuma.

You can catch up on five of those facts HERE, which summarises some of the biggest Gupta bombshells from the past few days.

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

