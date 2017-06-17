Pages Navigation Menu

Jada Pinkett Smith Is Displeased With ‘All Eyez On Me’, Says Its Filled With Lies

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Jada Pinkett Smith is pissed off about “All Eyez On Me” and how it portrays her relationship with rapper Tupac … calling the movie, “deeply hurtful.” According to TMZ, Jada, who clearly just saw the movie, is taking issue with several scenes, including one where Pac reads her a poem. Making her concerns known via…

