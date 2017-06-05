Jaiz Bank emerges worst performing stock on NSE in May
Jaiz Bank has emerged the worst performing stock in percentage terms on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the month of May. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that data obtained from the exchange for the month of May indicated that the stock dropped by 17.39 per cent, to close at 95k per share, as against the opening price of N1.
