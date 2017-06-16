Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB Announces Candidates Eligible For Supplementary UTME

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday said it had concluded arrangements for its supplementary 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Fabian Benjamin, the board’s head, media and information, said this in an interview with NAN. According to him, the examination, scheduled for July 1, is to give candidates with issues of late registration …

