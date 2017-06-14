JAMB blacklists 48 CBT centres for malpractice in 2017 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has blacklisted 48 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres over their involvement in extortion and organised examination malpractices during the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja at a news conference at the end of an enlarged meeting with external examiners and other stakeholders in the conduct of the 2017 UTME.

Oloyede, who also announced the cancellation of the results of 59,698 candidates who sat for the examination, said another 24 CBT centres had been suspended for one year for failing to live up to expectations.

“The (24 CBT) centres will not participate in the 2018 UTME, but they can be reconsidered for 2019 and above.

“The delisting of 48 centres from participating in the board’s examination in future is as a result of serious technical deficiencies, extortion, organised examination malpractices and other damaging infractions.”

He said that JAMB had fixed July 1, 2017 as the date for supplementary examination for candidates who registered late for this year’s UTME.

Oloyede added that some of the candidates whose results were cancelled, would also take part in the rescheduled exam.

The JAMB boss said the decision to allow the candidates sit for the rescheduled examination was reached after a thorough review of all the reports that emanated from their centres.

According to him, 1,386 candidates have their results cancelled over examination malpractice; 57,646 results were also affected as a result of centres-induced malpractices while the results of 666 candidates were cancelled due to multiple examinations.

He listed the categories of candidates whose results were cancelled but would take part in the rescheduled examination to include candidates of centres with mass malpractices but who are deemed innocent, biometric non-verification machine related issues.

Others include technical and log out issues, late registration, incomplete results and candidates who lost examination sessions due to malfunctioning of servers at the affected centre.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

