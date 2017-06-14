Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB cancels results for 59698 UTME candidates – Royal News (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

JAMB cancels results for 59698 UTME candidates
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has now officially cancelled the results of 59,698 candidates over examination malpractices. JAMB's Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja at a news conference at …

