JAMB Cancels Results Of 59,698 Candidates, Blacklists 48 CBT Centres, Suspends 24 Others

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has now officially cancelled the results of 59,698 candidates over examination malpractices during the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is even as the Board said it has blacklisted 48 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres over their involvement in extortion and organised examination malpractices during the 2017 UTME.

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja at a news conference at the end of an enlarged meeting with external examiners and other stakeholders in the conduct of the 2017 UTME.

“The (24 CBT) centres will not participate in the 2018 UTME, but they can be reconsidered for 2019 and above. “The delisting of 48 centres from participating in the board’s examination in future is as a result of serious technical deficiencies, extortion, organised examination malpractices and other damaging infractions.”

According to him, 1,386 candidates have their results cancelled over examination malpractice; 57,646 results were also affected as a result of centres-induced malpractices while the results of 666 candidates were cancelled due to multiple examinations.

The cancelled results were fewer than the 76,923 initially withheld by the examination body when the results of the 2017 UTME were announced on 31 May.

Oloyede had said the final figure of annulled results would be announced after a thorough investigation.

He said that JAMB had fixed July 1, 2017 as the date for supplementary examination for candidates who registered late for this year’s UTME.

Oloyede added that some of the candidates whose results were cancelled, would also take part in the rescheduled exam.

There may be a second chance for some of the candidates to seat for a supplementary UTME, according to Oloyede, especially for those deemed innocent of centre-induced exam cheating.

The post JAMB Cancels Results Of 59,698 Candidates, Blacklists 48 CBT Centres, Suspends 24 Others appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

