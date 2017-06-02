Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Denies Opening 2017 Change of Course / Institution Process

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has denied opening the portal for candidates to change or correct their course, institution or even data for the 2017 UTME. This announcement came after a large crowd stormed the Ikoyi, Lagos office of JAMB, claiming that JAMB closed the portal to Accredited CBT Centres because they were …

The post JAMB Denies Opening 2017 Change of Course / Institution Process appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.